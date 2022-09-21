Nez Perce pride

Members of the Nez Perce tribe participate in the annual Lewiston Roundup parade in downtown Lewiston on Sept. 10. The photo is by Leif Hoffmann, of Clarkston, who uploaded the image to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at inland360.com.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Latah County man sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter
- Police identify person who allegedly threatened students at UI
- Christ Church in spotlight by ‘Meet the Press’
- Latah County man younger than 30 dies of COVID-19
- Small-town docs
- Hiroshima survivor shares harrowing story
- WSU fall enrollment drops 7.7%
- Pullman water main break restored
- Latah County Fair teaches responsibility
- Public Records