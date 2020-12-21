‘No Bear Feet’

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain to start. Then a transition to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.