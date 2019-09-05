Northern Lights

This photo of the Northern Lights was taken Aug. 30 from Orchard Avenue in Moscow by Lisa Hughes, who wrote: “As I was getting ready for bed ... I noticed that there was a glow on the horizon around midnight, so I ran outside for the shot I used a tripod and a 15-second-long exposure to get that much color. The color was not as perceivable with the naked eye. It was a calm, dark night — perfect conditions for night photography.”

