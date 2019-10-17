Open range

Roger Eagan said he came across this photo between Elgin, Ore., and Walla Walla. He submitted the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

Roger Eagan said he came across this photo between Elgin, Ore., and Walla Walla, Wash. He submitted the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

Recommended for you