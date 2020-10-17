Painting for a veteran

Volunteers from Moscow’s American Legion Post 6, the senior Legion baseball team, and the Moscow Moose Lodge helped prep and paint a house Oct. 3-4 for a military veteran who lives near Viola. Spence Hardware owners Kevin and Sarah Schultz provided paint at cost for the effort, and Briand Paint and Repair of Moscow donated time and talent through expertise, counsel and assistance. The photos were snapped and submitted by Brenda Hokenson. The “before” photo is inset.

