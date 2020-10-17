Painting for a veteran

Volunteers from Moscow’s American Legion Post 6, the senior Legion baseball team and Moscow Moose Lodge helped prep and paint a house Oct. 3 and 4 for a military veteran who lives near Viola. Spence Hardware owners Kevin and Sarah Schultz provide paint at cost for the effort, and Briand Paint and Repair of Moscow donated time and talent through expertise, counsel and assistance with painting labor. The photos were snapped and submitted by Brenda Hokenson. The “before” photo is inset.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Pullman hospital sees localized outbreak of COVID-19
- COVID-19 case at Moscow elementary school prompts home isolation, contact tracing
- Photo: Rollover crash
- Third death in Whitman County attributed to COVID-19
- Fourth death related to COVID-19 reported in Whitman County
- 18-year-old Moscow man sentenced for robbery on UI campus
- Local GOP candidates discuss ‘blue tide’
- Small crowd gathers for ‘Moment of Peace’
- Whitman County sees three virus deaths in week
- Pullman's Rancho Viejo restaurant struck by semi
Your guide to the best businesses in the region