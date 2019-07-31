Painting the evening sky

The Oakesdale Library had its summer reading finale with a kid-friendly paint session. Pictured left to right: Emma Garza, Madelyn Schluneger, Jesse Garza and Brantley Schluneger paint the evening sky with various shades of blue, black, white and glow-in-the-dark paint for stars and highlights as part of this year’s theme, “A Universe of Stories.” This free event was sponsored by Palouse Wind Farm and Novatus Energy. For more information about summer programs for all ages, contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366. Circulation and Branch Coordinator at Whitman County Library Catalina Flores uploaded the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.