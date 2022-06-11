Palouse Prairie farewell

Palouse Prairie Charter School Executive Director Jeneille Branen walks down the hall to a standing ovation and high-fives from students Tuesday as she dismisses students for the final time. Branen was a founding teacher at the Moscow school in 2009, became director of curriculum and instruction in 2013 and executive director in 2016. “As leader of an independent public charter school, she served as superintendent, principal, director of special education and all hats in between,” wrote Trish Gardner, the school’s administrative assistant, who submitted the photo. “There have been many tears at PPCS for the past couple of weeks. She will be sorely missed.”