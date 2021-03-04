Paper boys

Brothers Alex and Mike Dean work together to find solid footing after delivering their newspaper to a porch on Styner Avenue in Moscow. The subscribers snapped the photo and submitted it as Reader Photo of the Day, saying the two went “above and beyond.”

