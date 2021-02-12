Pet tortoise

Gus shares his family’s pet tortoise via Zoom during the Whitman County Library’s Pet Show & Tell on Jan. 27. Other pet owners shared ferrets, bunnies, cats, dogs, guinea pigs, a hamster and a bearded dragon. Photo submitted by Sheri Miller.

