Gus shares his family’s pet tortoise via Zoom during the Whitman County Library’s Pet Show & Tell on Jan. 27. Other pet owners shared ferrets, bunnies, cats, dogs, guinea pigs, a hamster and a bearded dragon. Photo submitted by Sheri Miller.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Winchester man arrested for allegedly killing ex-son-in-law in Lewiston parking lot
- Moscow project is on Target
- Heather Wethington
- Dam breaching: Idaho congressman unveils plan to remove four dams on lower Snake
- Mother, daughter rally support for Pullman, Colfax restaurants
- Plenty of fight left
- Idaho Walmarts to become locations for COVID-19 vaccinations
- Police chief responds to gender discrimination investigation
- Higher ed employees seek their virus shot
- Elk River fishing derby see record turnout, grand prize