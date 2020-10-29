Photog in action

Daily News photographer Geoff Crimmins, left, takes photos of Moscow Street Department employees Brandon Ross and Aaron Grimes putting chains on a snowplow Oct. 21 at the Moscow City Shop. This photo was submitted by street department employee Allen Dahlberg.

Daily News photographer Geoff Crimmins, left, takes photos of Moscow Street Department employees Brandon Ross and Aaron Grimes putting chains on a snowplow Oct. 21 at the Moscow City Shop. This photo was submitted by street department employee Allen Dahlberg.

Recommended for you