Photog in action

Daily News photographer Geoff Crimmins, left, takes photos of Moscow Street Department employees Brandon Ross and Aaron Grimes putting chains on a snowplow Oct. 21 at the Moscow City Shop. This photo was submitted by street department employee Allen Dahlberg.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Rink dreams closer to reality
- Washington state discovers first 'murder hornet' nest in US
- Moscow explores public gender-neutral restrooms
- Latah County records its first death from COVID-19
- New local COVID-19 death; Idaho in Stage 3
- Director of Whitman County Public Health resigns
- Two new fatalities from COVID-19
- Ruth Ann Brown
- Three more men charged in UI robbery
- Richard L. “Dick” Emerson
Your guide to the best businesses in the region