Posing Poultry

Happy hens, Jewell and Usha, flank Archie Windsor, a cocky, speckled Sussex rooster. Le Ann Wilson snapped a picture of the pretty poultry as they basked in afternoon shade. The fowl photo was taken Aug. 7 in Orofino. Wilson submitted the image to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.

