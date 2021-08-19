A praying mantis makes itself at home on a patio table belonging to Jerry Cunnington. “While enjoying our patio, this praying mantis made himself known as it came up over the edge of our table to say hello,” Cunnington wrote. “It was kind enough to allow me time to grab my camera and get a few quick shots.” Cunnington submitted this image to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at Inland360.com.