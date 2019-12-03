Promotion Day

Matt Todd is promoted to Lt. Colonel and his family is pinning on his bars. Doing the honor are his wife, Julie, and his children, Megan and William. The photo was provided by father-in-law Jerry Curtis of Pullman.

