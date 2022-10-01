Pullman’s playground for all

The city of Pullman’s first Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible playground was unveiled this week at Mary’s Park, at 1570 SE Johnson Ave. Situated on 5 acres of land donated by the Herb Neil estate in 2010, Mary’s Park boasts a nearly 10,000-square-foot playground, complete with two play structures, SpectraTurf rubber surfacing that supports multimodal function, and other free-standing playground pieces that provide for an engaging, inclusive experience, according to a news release from the city. The playground was constructed and paid for in partnership with the Pullman Kiwanis.