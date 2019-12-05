Pullman School Board

The Pullman School District Board of Directors, pictured left to right: Jim Evermann, Susan Weed, Amanda Tanner, Allison Munch-Rotolo, Nathan Roberts and Superintendent Bob Maxwell received the 2019 Board of Distinction award from the Washington State School Directors’ Association. The PSD Board was one of 34 school boards in the state to receive the award, which recognizes collaborative leadership, oversight and dedication to students and the community. The board has won the award six of the last seven years.

 Courtesy of Shannon Focht

