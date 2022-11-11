Pumpkin puppy

Barron, a toy poodle, is perched atop a green pumpkin. Le Ann Wilson snapped the photo on Oct. 30 at her home in Orofino. The Wilsons adopted Barron, who lost the use of his hind legs in July shortly after he was rescued by Helping Hands Rescue in Lewiston. The spoiled, 6-pound pet enjoys vanilla ice cream, long naps and snuggling with his "mom." according to Wilson.