Put the "pine" in "porcupine"

Time for hide and seek! Elisabeth Brackney captured this image Jan. 4 while snowshoeing at White Pine Flats near Troy. Do you see the young porcupine resting in the pine tree? “It blended right in with the bark and needles,” wrote Brackney, who uploaded it to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com, where you can check out other great images and submit your own.

