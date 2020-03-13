Pygmy owl

One of a pair of northern pygmy owls is seen recently at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve north of Moscow. The small, diurnal owl is about the size of a woman’s hand. This photo was submitted by Trish Hartzell.

One of a pair of northern pygmy owls is seen recently at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve north of Moscow. The small diurnal owl is about the size of a woman’s hand. This photo was submitted by Trish Hartzell.

Tags

Recommended for you