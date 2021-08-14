Quilt show

Photographer Sharon Lindsay’s photos (like the one above) of the Harvest Quilts Quilt Show are on display at the Colfax Library Center through Aug. 1. The quilt show took place at the Rosalia Library.

Photographer Sharon Lindsay’s photos (like the one above) of the Harvest Quilts Quilt Show are on display at the Colfax Library Center through Aug. 1. The quilt show took place at the Rosalia Library.

Tags

Recommended for you