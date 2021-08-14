Photographer Sharon Lindsay’s photos (like the one above) of the Harvest Quilts Quilt Show are on display at the Colfax Library Center through Aug. 1. The quilt show took place at the Rosalia Library.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- County scrambles to fix tilled asphalt
- Fires destroy two Pullman homes, displace 12 students
- Market, block party will shut down Moscow’s Main Street to traffic Saturday
- ‘I just have to take it step by step’
- Helmke pleads guilty to felony charges
- Alleged ‘swatting’ call leads to vehicle, foot pursuit in Moscow neighborhood
- UPDATE: College Hill house fire caused by marijuana cigarette
- Residents, neighbors pitched in as Pullman homes burned
- Severe drought devastates Washington’s wheat crop
- 17 new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse
Your guide to the best businesses in the region