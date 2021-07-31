Quilts of Valor

David Purtee snapped this photo of veterans gathered July 10 during Troy Days. The Quilt of Valor presentation was at the Military Service Memorial for seven of Troy’s veterans and was hosted by the Troy Historical Society. Pictured, left to right, are Tonya (Trout) Whiting, Joe Johnson, Billy Ray Reeves, Larry Calene, Danny Roberts, Philip “Bear” Schultz and Mike Strom. More information for the National Quilts of Valor Foundation can be found at QOVF.org.

