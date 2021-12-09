Raindrops

While parked recently at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Ginger Rankin snapped this image through the sunroof of her car. “I can see the tree above in every drop of rain. Reminds me of Rumi’s ‘You are not just a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop,’ ” Rankin wrote.

