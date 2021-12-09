While parked recently at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Ginger Rankin snapped this image through the sunroof of her car. “I can see the tree above in every drop of rain. Reminds me of Rumi’s ‘You are not just a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop,’” Rankin wrote.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Hillcrest Motel closing; tenants seek new homes
- UPDATE: Missing Lewiston girl found, suspect in custody
- UPDATE: Missing Lewiston teen believed to be in stolen vehicle
- Heather Frazier
- Idaho WWAMI making a difference
- Nancy Kathryn Bosse
- Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Cuellar
- UI partners with Uber to offer two free rides per day
- John Merwin Adler
- Helen Janet Gamble Zimet
Your guide to the best businesses in the region