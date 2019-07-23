Reader photo

A butterfly rests on a purple thistle on Asotin Creek Road. The photo was Saturday by Nickole Carey of Clarkston. It was uploaded to "Share Your Snaps," and online community photo album at inland360.com.

A butterfly rests on a purple thistle on Asotin Creek Road. The photo was Saturday by Nickole Carey of Clarkston. It was uploaded to "Share Your Snaps," and online community photo album at inland360.com.

Tags

Recommended for you