Gardeners gathered

Members of the Moscow Garden Club gathered on Sept. 4 for a photo. The club recently celebrated its 70th anniversary. Pictured are: (bottom row, left to right) Heidi Mead, Kathylu Szabo, Jo Ann Trail, Helen Kimberling; (second row, left to right) Joyce Coffen. Sally Amador, Carol Lee Daniels, Dianne Cole, Sandra Baird (bending); and (third row, left to right) Lynda Griffith, Anne Shearer, Joyce Parr, Bonnie Pearson, Mary Jett, Helen Wootton. Tom Trail snapped the photo for the group.

