Dream catcher

Roger Eagan of Clarkston snapped this image of the Lapwai Creek bridge near Spalding on Nov. 7 and submitted it to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at inland360.com. Eagan wrote: “Some would call this a fish trap or fish catcher. I prefer dream catcher. The dream is to catch enough fish to restore the population.”

