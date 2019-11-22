In Vesuvius’ wake

Virginia McConnell of Troy took this photo on a recent trip to Pompeii and Herculaneum, two of the cities buried in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Only about one-fifth of Herculaneum, shown here, has been excavated because the city was buried under approximately 50 feet of concrete-hard pyroclastic layers (unlike the softer ash and pumice combination that covered Pompeii). “What has been revealed is absolutely worth the trip, as is Pompeii,” McConnell wrote.

