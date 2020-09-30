Latah County Commissioners pose with the recipients of the this year’s commissioners’ awards. From left to right are Commissioners Dave McGraw, Mauri Knott, Commissioner Kathie LaFortune, Sara Fluer, Commissioner Tom Lamar and Jim Logan. Because there was no fair this year, the commissioners’ awards went to the fair leaders who organized the FFH and 4H livestock show. Kathie LaFortune submitted this photo.