Potlatch Knights of Columbus members Kenny King (left to right), Daryl Riedinger and Kenny Kolar are preparing for their 35th annual sausage breakfast to raise money for the organization’s scholarship fund. The breakfast helps fund scholarships for students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree or certificate at vocational/technical school. The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Potlatch Elementary School. This photo was submitted by Mike Gallina.