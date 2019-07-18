Reader photo: SEL donates to the library

Staff from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories visited the Maker Monday STEAM Lab in Colfax recently to see what the children were learning and to donate baskets filled with technology. The baskets will be given as grand prizes for young Summer Readings in all 14 Whitman County Library locations. This photo was submitted by Whitman County Library Director Kristie Kirkpatrick, who appreciates the generous support of local businesses, individuals and Friends of the Library who provide guest performers, snacks and prizes.