Ready to read... and lead

The Friends of the Library in Colfax recently installed new officers. They are, left to right, Secretary Nanette Nebe, Vice President Jil Mohr, President Suzy McNeilly and Treasurer Clancy Pool. The group's next meeting is March 25 at the Colfax Library.  Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. with the business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Masking and CDC guidelines will be followed.

