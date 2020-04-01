repairing a fence

New jack posts and stays on a fence are seen in the spring of 2019. This photo was submitted by Roger Eagan of Clarkston.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- WSU football program mourns death of another player
- Idaho reports three deaths related to COVID-19
- Moscow man accidentally shoots self in leg
- UPDATE: Quake rolls across the Palouse
- Whitman County reports third positive COVID-19 test
- Her View: In crisis, Moscow residents show up for each other
- Moscow council extends emergency order until May 5
- Former UI dorm viewed as possible shelter for patients
- Whitman County COVID-19 cases now up to 8
- Moscow snowboarder will have to put Olympic hopes on hold
Your guide to the best businesses in the region