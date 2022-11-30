Rex tracks in the snow

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.