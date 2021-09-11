Rising to the challenge

Moscow’s Cub Scout Pack 323 recently participated in NASA’s Plant Mars Challenge and won three awards for Best Experimental Design, Best Evaluation of Results & Best Crop Growth. Each team in the challenge received a bag of simulated Martian regolith (soil) and planted something that would help a colony survive on Mars. Teams from across the U.S. and from multiple countries competed. Pictured, left to right, are Chris Roberts, Izaac Valentine, Charlie Roberts, Benjamin Hrdlicka, Nicholas Hrdlicka, and Pernille Langenbach. Not shown is Oliver Jones.
Tags
Recommended for you
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- His View: We used the miracle drug just last week
- UPDATE: Idaho enacts crisis hospital care standards; Gritman chooses to remain at 'contingency' level
- Dr. Carl Hunt
- WSU Athletics: Masks required immediately at Gesa Field; vaccination proof required in October
- Gritman not moving to crisis standards of care
- Janis ‘Jan’ E. McGraw
- WSU makes ‘good move’ for game days
- ‘Build it again, burn it again and repeat’
- Dispatches from Idaho’s front lines: A hospital bed opens because someone died
- Region sees 75 new COVID-19 cases
Your guide to the best businesses in the region