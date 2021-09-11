Rising to the challenge

Moscow’s Cub Scout Pack 323 recently participated in NASA’s Plant Mars Challenge and won three awards for Best Experimental Design, Best Evaluation of Results & Best Crop Growth. Each team in the challenge received a bag of simulated Martian regolith (soil) and planted something that would help a colony survive on Mars. Teams from across the U.S. and from multiple countries competed. Pictured, left to right, are Chris Roberts, Izaac Valentine, Charlie Roberts, Benjamin Hrdlicka, Nicholas Hrdlicka, and Pernille Langenbach. Not shown is Oliver Jones.