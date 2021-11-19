Scouts get it done

Scouts in the Pullman area collected approximately 3,400 pounds of food Nov. 13 during the annual Scouting for Food Drive. The food was delivered to the Pullman Child Welfare Food Bank on NW Stadium Way. The photo was submitted by Mike Heston.
