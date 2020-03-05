Sending gratitude

More than two dozen Moose members, volunteers and Stinker Store employees fill care packages for deployed members of the military Feb. 27, at the Moscow Moose Lodge. The 175 care packages were filled with personal items, food and letters of gratitude.

