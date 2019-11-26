Shadow of a dragon

Roger Eagan of Clarkston snapped this image of the shadow of a dragon at the old grainery outside Colfax. “Dragons are sneaky and fast,” Eagan wrote. “It would disappear ... when I turned around to look. I never got to see it.”

