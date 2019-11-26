Roger Eagan of Clarkston snapped this image of the shadow of a dragon at the old grainery outside Colfax. “Dragons are sneaky and fast,” Eagan wrote. “It would disappear ... when I turned around to look. I never got to see it.”
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Roger Eagan of Clarkston snapped this image of the shadow of a dragon at the old grainery outside Colfax. “Dragons are sneaky and fast,” Eagan wrote. “It would disappear ... when I turned around to look. I never got to see it.”