Smoke shifts

Penny Borden took this series of photographs of wildfire smoke moving into the region from her home on Cameron Road 2 miles south of Moscow. From top to bottom, the photos were taken at 7:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Penny Borden took this series of photographs of wildfire smoke moving into the region from her home on Cameron Road two miles south of Moscow. From top to bottom, the photos were taken at 7:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you