Smoke shifts

Penny Borden took this series of photographs of wildfire smoke moving into the region from her home on Cameron Road two miles south of Moscow. From top to bottom, the photos were taken at 7:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Target delivers plans for store in Moscow
- Latah County rejects CARES Act funds
- Retail giant targets Moscow
- Pullman strengthens party enforcement codes
- Brian Lee Smith
- Moscow schools delay opening until Tuesday; poor air quality cited
- At restoration operation, no book is overlooked
- New year, fresh new middle school
- Pushing the boundary of Latah County
- IDEQ extends poor air quality forecast through Friday
Your guide to the best businesses in the region