Snowy passage

Snow hangs heavy on the trees at the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Area on New Years Day. Richard Shafer snapped and submitted this image to the Daily News. Have a photo you’d like to see published? Send the image to photo@dnews.com with your name, where you’re from and some basic information about the image. You can also upload your photo to Inland360.com. Look for the “Share Your Snaps” feature.

