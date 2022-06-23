Softball Champions

<text>The Colfax Senior League Girls Fastpitch Softball team took home first place at its league tournament in Genesee on June 17-19. The team consisted of 14 players, grades 6-8, from Colfax and Steptoe, and was coached by Jaime Colyar, Lexi Booth and Mary Jean Inman. The team is part of the Pullman Parks and Recreation league with teams from Colfax, Pullman, Troy, Moscow, Genesse, Potlatch, Orofino and Kendrick. Pictured left to right are coach Lexi Booth, coach Mary Jean Inman, Chevy Booth, Riley Hennigar, Isabella Huntley, Hailey Vandenbark, Liliana Davis, Kirsten Akesson, Keianna Rudd, Sofie Colyar, Layla Inman and coach Jaime Colyar. Not pictured are Olivia Knott, Bella McCully, Bailey McNeilly, Braelyn Penwell and Ainslee Imler.</text>