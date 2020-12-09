Somewhere under the rainbow

Anita Johnson’s photo of a double rainbow over a barn near Rosalia graces the cover of Whitman County Library’s 2021 “Barns of Whitman County” calendar. Calendars can be purchased at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, with proceeds benefiting Friends of the Library programs and projects. The photo was submitted by Whitman County Library Director Kylie Fullmer.