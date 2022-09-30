Sydney Speck, of Moscow, won second place in the 2022 Palouse Plein Air painting event sponsored by the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission with this piece, “Sonia’s Taco Truck.” Artists from across the region created paintings on site at locations throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. There were 84 artworks from 34 artists entered. Select entries can be viewed through Oct. 7 at the Third Street gallery inside Moscow City Hall. To see other winners and photos of the works in progress, check bit.ly/3dUbGo0.