Sorority yard of the semester

The College Hill Association board of directors and Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson present the Sorority Yard of the Semester award to chapter president Audrey Curtis and other members of Kappa Kappa Gamma, along with house mother Jeanine Smith on April 24. The property is located at 800 NE Campus St. in Pullman and the group would like to credit Justin Morgan for its exceptional yard maintenance.

