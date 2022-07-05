Stars and Stripes

A big, bold, beautiful American flag floats above the rotunda at the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise on June 24. Le Ann Wilson of Orofino snapped the picture and submitted it to Share Your Snaps at inland360.com.

A big, bold, beautiful American flag floats above the rotunda at the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise on June 24. Le Ann Wilson of Orofino snapped the picture and submitted it to Share Your Snaps at inland360.com.

Tags

Recommended for you