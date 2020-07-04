A child participates in the weekly STEAM Club in January at the Albion branch of the Whitman County Library. The METER Foundation in Pullman recently awarded a $10,000 grant to renovate the library. The grant will pay for a new heating and air conditioning unit along with upgrades to the carpeting, paint and furniture. This photo was submitted by Amy Ferguson from the Whitman County Library.
