STEAM Club

A child participates in the weekly STEAM Club in January at the Albion branch of the Whitman County Library. The METER Foundation in Pullman recently awarded a $10,000 grant to renovate the library. The grant will pay for a new heating and air conditioning unit along with upgrades to the carpeting, paint and furniture. This photo was submitted by Amy Ferguson from the Whitman County Library.

A child participates in the weekly STEAM Club in January at the Albion branch of the Whitman County Library. The METER Foundation in Pullman recently awarded a $10,000 grant to renovate the library. The grant will pay for a new heating and air conditioning unit along with upgrades to the carpeting, paint and furniture. This photo was submitted by Amy Ferguson from the Whitman County Library.

Tags

Recommended for you