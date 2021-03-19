Strike a pose

This coyote was spotted west of Clarkston and stopped to pose before running away. Mary Hayward, of Clarkston, snapped the image.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Genesee mayor dies in crash on U.S. Highway 95
- Amy Sue Shook-Carter
- Wilma Sue Ritter
- Man taken to Gritman after fire destroys Moscow home
- Chamber: Staffing an issue for Pullman businesses
- Janet “Jan” Delores Stone Hinrichs
- Palouse man arrested on child porn charges
- Genesee mayor dies in crash
- Chipotle will open Friday in Pullman
- Christine Diane Yockey