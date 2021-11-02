Superheroes

Initiated by the Rev. Norman Fowler and the Moscow Interfaith Association, more than a dozen members gathered last week outside Gritman Medical Center with a cart full of sweet treats, cards of appreciation and signs to show support for our health care workers and hospital staff. “We want to show that there are a lot of people who really care and we want to show them we’re grateful,” Fowler said.
