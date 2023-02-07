Swallow's nest, Snake River

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain that will taper off overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain that will taper off overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.