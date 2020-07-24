Idaho’s state flower, the Syringa, blooms in the shade June 26 near Brood Road east of Moscow. Karen Purtee of Moscow submitted this photo.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Soldier treks 117 miles
- Eight more COVID-19 cases in Whitman County
- Filling gaps between UI, downtown
- Comet is once-in-6,800-year experience
- Frank Arnett, area martial-arts instructor, dies suddenly at 62
- Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Latah County
- Company ups estimate to 1,800 cases of COVID-19
- Moscow’s ‘Homecoming’
- UIdaho Bound leaves freshmen excited for fall
- Willard S. “Bill” Belknap
Your guide to the best businesses in the region