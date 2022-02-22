Thanks, coach

Coach Marc Trivelpiece was honored last week by the Palouse Youth Hockey Association Bears hockey team. Trivelpiece has coached most of the players since they were kindergarten age, helping them advance from the PYHA Mite level in 2008 to Midget level in 2022. Pictured are, left to right, Tucker Trivelpiece, Colin Wessels, Hunter Kappler, Marc Trivelpiece, Nick Robison, Levi Carnahan and Jackson Prestwich. The players are seniors at either Moscow, Pullman or Potlatch high school. These Bears, along with their teammates, will play in a pair of state tournaments this spring in Hailey, Idaho.