Thanksgiving gratitude

This collage of photos shows scenes from the Thanksgiving dinner served to international students at the University of Idaho on Nov. 23. The dinner was hosted and organized by Inland Oasis in Moscow. Here’s part of what a group of international student ambassadors wrote about the event: “We cannot adequately express how grateful and appreciative we are for this community meal. Especially during holidays and breaks, like Thanksgiving, when the campus is closed and most other students have gone home and it can be a rather lonely time for many international students. The recent tragic loss of fellow UI students has been tough. Our families are concerned and some of us shared classes or knew the students we lost. It is a very sad time your kindness shines brightly and means more than you know. ... Thank you for making us feel welcome and a valued part of this community. A special thank you to Sandra Kelly and the Inland Oasis for organizing and hosting the event.”