The march continues

Michael Riley attended the Palouse Council on Racial Equity’s march for voting rights legislation on Jan. 17 and is shown carrying a peace emblem that his father carried in MLK’s March on Washington 60 years ago. The photo was taken by Roger Crawford. “Support voting rights for all and retire the emblem,” Crawford wrote. “If we let our rights get legislated away, Michael will have to hand the emblem to his children for the next march.”